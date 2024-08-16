All in the family: Paetongtarn likely to become Prime Minister

The second phase of the Pheu Thai government is rapidly taking shape, thanks to well-prepared behind-the-scenes strategies that led to Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra being nominated yesterday by her party as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.

The sequence of events began on August 14, following a Constitutional Court ruling that removed Srettha Thavisin from office. The court's decision, passed by a 5-4 vote, was due to Srettha's appointment of Phichit Chuenban as a minister, deemed an act of dishonesty and a serious breach of ethics.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the influential figure behind Pheu Thai, might have sensed trouble brewing even before the court's ruling. On August 13, he visited Shinawatra Tower 3 to chair a meeting of Pheu Thai MPs in place of his daughter, Paetongtarn. During this meeting, Thaksin reportedly said, “I will visit the people to thank them and help the party leader who looks like me.”