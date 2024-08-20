Orange wave fails to wash ashore in local politics

Despite the efforts of Pita Limjaroenrat and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, former leader of the Move Forward Party and leader of The People's Party, the orange wave failed to make a dent in the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) presidential elections. losing in all five provinces.

The party is now pinning its hopes that the final election in Ratchaburi on September 1 will break the curse and determine if the orange wave can topple the Big House regime.

During Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s leadership of the progressive movement, then known as the Future Forward Party, no PAO presidential candidate won in any of the 42 provinces.

With Natthaphong now in charge, it seems the PAOs remain beyond reach for the orange faction.