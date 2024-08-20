Varawut seeks to retain social development minister post

Chart Thai Pattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa said he has submitted his profile for the Cabinet Secretariat to check and hopes he can retain the post of social development and human security minister.

The acting minister said on Tuesday that he has submitted his profile to caretaker PM’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej to review before Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra nominates her Cabinet.

Varawut said he had called a party meeting at which all party members said they wanted him to continue serving as social development and human security minister.