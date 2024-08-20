Yingluck applauds niece Paetongtarn as she takes over as Thai premier

Thailand’s first female prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra said that she is proud her niece, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has become Thailand’s youngest prime minister and is the second woman to take the post.

Yingluck, Thailand’s 28th prime minister, posted three photographs on her Facebook page at 10.30am on Tuesday – two showing her with Paetongtarn and another of the PM holding a huge bouquet of roses.

“Congratulations to the 31st prime minister of Thailand. As your aunt, I’m very proud that you have volunteered to take the post and this huge responsibility of the country,” Yingluck said in the post.