Yingluck applauds niece Paetongtarn as she takes over as Thai premier

Thailand’s first female prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra said that she is proud her niece, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has become Thailand’s youngest prime minister and is the second woman to take the post.
Yingluck, Thailand’s 28th prime minister, posted three photographs on her Facebook page at 10.30am on Tuesday – two showing her with Paetongtarn and another of the PM holding a huge bouquet of roses.
“Congratulations to the 31st prime minister of Thailand. As your aunt, I’m very proud that you have volunteered to take the post and this huge responsibility of the country,” Yingluck said in the post.
“You will definitely come under a lot of pressure and high expectations as a female prime minister and the youngest PM, especially when the country is in an economic crisis now.”
Yingluck is the youngest sister of Paetongtarn’s father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
“Your aunt believes that her PM is a strong, capable person with an open mind who can take heed of opinions and will pay attention to the people around her,” she added in the post.
Yingluck also expressed confidence that her niece will survive all issues in the future and become a successful government leader.
“I wish my PM to be lucky and successful in leading the country to prosperity and improving lives. Always love you,” the post concluded.
Yingluck fled the kingdom in 2017, days before she was convicted of failing to prevent corruption in a rice subsidy programme. The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions sentenced Yingluck to five years in prison.