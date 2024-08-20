PM Paetongtarn’s Cabinet will have both new and old faces: Prommin

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s Cabinet will have both new and old faces, PM’s Secretary-General Prommit Lertsuridej said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the caretaker Cabinet reappointed him to the post, Prommin said some coalition partners, including the Palang Pracharath Party, have not yet submitted the names of their ministerial candidates to the Cabinet Secretariat for scrutiny.

Prommin said once he receives the list of Cabinet members as per partners’ quotas, he will coordinate with the Cabinet Secretariat on checking their background.

“The new Cabinet will have both old and new faces. The Cabinet Secretariat has coordinated with me about some names, so it can start checking their qualifications,” he said.