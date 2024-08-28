Ruangkrai asks EC to investigate when Paetongtarn had resigned from her firms

Serial petitioner Ruangkrai Leekitwattana on Wednesday sent a complaint to the Election Commission (EC), asking it to investigate whether Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra had resigned from management positions in her companies before being elected PM.

Ruangkrai told reporters that he had submitted the complaint to the EC Office via express mail service.

Ruangkrai said if Paetongtarn had not resigned from her executive posts in 21 firms of the Shinawatra Group, including Alpine Golf Course, before August 16, the EC must ask the Constitutional Court to remove her as the prime minister for violating articles 170 (5) and 187 of the Constitution.