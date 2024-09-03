Council of State did not scrutinise Cabinet nominees’ backgrounds

The Council of State just considered legal points related to the backgrounds of certain Cabinet members without knowing who they were, its secretary-general said on Tuesday.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, the Office of the Council of State’s secretary-general, said the Cabinet Secretariat simply raised 10 questions about possible legal issues of certain nominees for posts in the next Cabinet for the government’s legal advisory board to consider. He added that the answers had now been sent back to the Cabinet Secretariat.

“The Cabinet Secretariat did not ask for scrutiny of backgrounds of particular nominees and we didn’t see the list of Cabinet nominees,” Pakorn said.