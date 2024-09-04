Thamanat hands his Agriculture portfolio to unexpected successor

In an unexpected turn of events, academic-turned-politician

Narumon Pinyosinwat has been chosen as the successor of caretaker Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow in the new Cabinet line-up.

Thamanat surprised the media when he announced that he had selected Narumon as his successor in the new Cabinet, which was announced in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

Born in Bangkok on October 29, 1973, Narumon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Statistics (Applied Mathematics) from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy at Chulalongkorn University, before completing her master’s in the same subject at Georgia State University. She then did another master’s in business administration and a Doctorate in Philosophy (Finance) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.