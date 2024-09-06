Prawit returns as Palang Pracharath chief, vows end to divisions

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) re-elected General Prawit Wongsuwan as the leader at its second general meeting of this year on Friday, when its new executive board was also elected.

The meeting started with Prawit and the incumbent executive board submitting their resignations, so a new leader and new board could be elected.

The party members then voted, re-electing Prawit as leader and naming Paiboon Nititawan as secretary-general.

General Krityothin Sasipattanawong was chosen as treasurer and Sompot Saengkaew as registrar.

The party’s eight new deputy leaders are Santi Prompat, Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn, Treenuch Thiengthong, Uttama Savanayana, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, Chakart Pattanakitwitboon (Phang Nga MP), Chaimongkol Chairob (Sakon Nakhon MP) and Apichai Techa-ubon.

Meanwhile, the party’s 12 new executives include Anan Phon-amnuay (Kamphaeng Phet MP), Thawee Suraban (Trang MP), Sutham Charit-ngam (Nakhon Si Thammarat MP), Krasae Trakulpornpong (Nong Khai MP), Kanchana Changwa (Chaiyaphum), Khosee Mamu (Pattani MP), Akkhawat Assavahem (Samut Prakan MP), Yongyut Suwannabut, Pol Lt-Colonel Piya Tawichai, Charnkrit Detwithak, ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, and Wan Ubumrung.