Prawit returns as Palang Pracharath chief, vows end to divisions

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) re-elected General Prawit Wongsuwan as the leader at its second general meeting of this year on Friday, when its new executive board was also elected.
The meeting started with Prawit and the incumbent executive board submitting their resignations, so a new leader and new board could be elected.
The party members then voted, re-electing Prawit as leader and naming Paiboon Nititawan as secretary-general.
General Krityothin Sasipattanawong was chosen as treasurer and Sompot Saengkaew as registrar.
The party’s eight new deputy leaders are Santi Prompat, Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn, Treenuch Thiengthong, Uttama Savanayana, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, Chakart Pattanakitwitboon (Phang Nga MP), Chaimongkol Chairob (Sakon Nakhon MP) and Apichai Techa-ubon.
Meanwhile, the party’s 12 new executives include Anan Phon-amnuay (Kamphaeng Phet MP), Thawee Suraban (Trang MP), Sutham Charit-ngam (Nakhon Si Thammarat MP), Krasae Trakulpornpong (Nong Khai MP), Kanchana Changwa (Chaiyaphum), Khosee Mamu (Pattani MP), Akkhawat Assavahem (Samut Prakan MP), Yongyut Suwannabut, Pol Lt-Colonel Piya Tawichai, Charnkrit Detwithak, ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, and Wan Ubumrung.
After being elected, Prawit said: “The Palang Pracharath Party will now stand united without any further divisions. There will be changes in our management approach by having the party's deputy leaders oversee regional areas, while the party secretary will provide support.”
Prawit added that the PPRP will remain committed to the monarchy and protection of the beloved King. The party will also focus on modernising the economy to improve people’s well-being.
PPRP was shaken up when former secretary-general Thamanat Prompow left the party together with members loyal to him and joined the Pheu Thai-led coalition under his faction.
Thammanat’s faction gained three seats in the new Cabinet, namely the agriculture and cooperatives minister and two deputies, while the PPRP was left out of the coalition led by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.