Tripartite whips agree on 29-hour debate for new govt’s policy

The tripartite whips agreed on Monday to allocate 29 hours over Thursday and Friday for the debate on the new government’s policy.

The timeframe was agreed upon during a meeting of coalition chief whips, as well as the opposition and Senate whips, which was mediated by Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.

Present at the meeting was chief opposition whip Pakornwut Udompipatskul, who is People Party’s list MP, chief coalition whip Wisut Chainarun, who is Pheu Thai party-list MP, and Senator Wuthichart Kalayanamitr, chief Senate whip.

After the meeting, Wan Noor informed the press that all sides had agreed to allocate 29 hours to the policy debate, of which six hours will be given to the prime minister, 13 to the opposition, four and a half hours each to coalition MPs and senators. The remaining one hour will be allocated to the management of the joint House-Senate meeting.