Pheu Thai’s Pichet, Bhumjaithai’s Paradorn elected deputy House speakers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday elected Pheu Thai Party MP Pichet Chuamuangphan and Bhumjaithai Party MP Paradorn Prissanananthakul as the first and second deputy House speakers respectively.

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul nominated Pichet as the candidate for the post of first deputy House speaker with no one else being nominated to contest for the post. As a result, Pichet won the post with no need for the House to vote.

Pichet replaced former Move Forward Party MP Padipat Suntiphada as first deputy House speaker.