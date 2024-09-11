PM hints digital wallet handout will differ from Pheu Thai’s poll promise

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday that the actual implementation of the 10,000-baht handout under the digital wallet scheme would differ from what was promised by the Pheu Thai Party during the 2023 general election.

She said changes to the scheme were necessary as the system to deliver money in digital format needed more time to develop, while the country’s economy and the people could not wait.

The premier added that Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira would take the lead in explaining the details of the campaign to Parliament during her policy statement on Thursday and Friday.

The PM hinted that among the latest changes would be distribution of the money in phases instead of a one-time payment.

Paetongtarn dismissed the remark of an opposition politician that the handout scheme would fail to create ”an economic tornado” as promised by Pheu Thai, but instead cause a small “depression”.

“Changes to the scheme will not affect the results to the economy that we target,” she said. “I insist that we do not have only one economic stimulus policy. This scheme will be implemented along with other policies that target pushing the economy forward.”