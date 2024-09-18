Prawit tacitly admits leaked audio clip is genuine

An aide to Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan on Wednesday filed a police complaint against two people for leaking and publishing a clip of Prawit’s eavesdropped phone conversation. Prawit had previously claimed the clip was fake, insisting it had been doctored or created using artificial intelligence.

The complaint, filed by PPRP secretary-general Paibul Nititawan at Hua Mark police station, targeted former Pheu Thai Party spokesman Prompong Nopparit and Channel 9 TV host Danai Ekmahasawat.

It alleges that Prompong and Danai violated Article 2 of the 21st order of the 2006 military regime that prohibits the publication and usage of leaked phone conversations.