Paetongtarn shows her mettle in first official trip

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is in Doha, Qatar this week to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Leaders' Summit from October 2-4, 2024, her first official overseas trip.

The ACD was initiated by her father Thaksin Shinawatra during his tenure as Prime Minister with the aim of providing Asian countries with their own platform for continental cooperation discussions.

Thailand previously hosted the 2nd ACD Leaders' Summit in 2016 and will assume the ACD Chairmanship on January 1, 2025.

Paetongtarn used her first international platform to demonstrate leadership, pushing for the ACD to become a policy-level forum for fostering cooperation across Asia.

Notably, Thailand’s second female Prime Minister is currently the only female leader among the 35 ACD member countries.

In Doha, Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand's readiness to chair and host the ACD meeting next year, telling the leaders in Doha that she envisions the ACD as a “converging forum of Asia” and stressing Thailand’s role as a bridge, working with all member nations to achieve peace and shared prosperity.