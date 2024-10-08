Cabinet appoints government spokesman, new security council chief

The Cabinet appointed PM’s adviser Jirayu Huangsap, as the PM’s Office spokesman and promoted Chatchai Bangchuad, deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), to the position of council chief.
After the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Jirayu announced the appointments to the press corps at around 10.45am.
On September 17, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued a PM’s order to appoint Jirayu as her adviser in charge of public relations. However, he was granted a spokesman’s position formally on Tuesday.
Jirayu also told the press that the Cabinet approved the shifting of 25 senior Interior Ministry officials, including several directors-general and provincial governors.
For instance, Chaiwat Junthirapong was transferred from the post of director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to the more powerful post of the Provincial Administration Department’s chief.
Chaiwat’s position as disaster prevention chief was given to Passakorn Boonyarat, who was transferred from the post of Pathum Thani governor. Other transfers included: