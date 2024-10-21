Paetongtarn says she’s not worried about EC probe

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was not worried about the Election Commission (EC) investigating her party, Pheu Thai, and its six coalition partners over allegations of her father “dominating” her government.

Paetongtarn is the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and the daughter of its de facto leader, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

“I’m not worried,” Paetongtarn said when asked about the pending probe.

On Friday, the EC decided to form an investigative committee after it reviewed six petitions seeking the dissolution of Pheu Thai and its six coalition partners for allegedly allowing Thaksin to guide and influence their decisions during the formation of this government.