Paetongtarn says she’s not worried about EC probe

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was not worried about the Election Commission (EC) investigating her party, Pheu Thai, and its six coalition partners over allegations of her father “dominating” her government.
Paetongtarn is the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and the daughter of its de facto leader, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
“I’m not worried,” Paetongtarn said when asked about the pending probe.
On Friday, the EC decided to form an investigative committee after it reviewed six petitions seeking the dissolution of Pheu Thai and its six coalition partners for allegedly allowing Thaksin to guide and influence their decisions during the formation of this government.
These petitions were reportedly submitted by four groups led by an anonymous individual; Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom; Palang Pracharath Party member Ruangkrai Leekitwattana; and Naparuj Vorachitvuttikul, former leader of the 2006 Dove Group.
The petitions cited actions by Thaksin, including his meeting with leaders of the previous coalition members to discuss the nomination of a suitable PM candidate after the Constitutional Court ruled to unseat Srettha Thavisin as PM.
PM’s Office Minister Chusak Srinil, who is also Pheu Thai’s deputy leader said this was an old issue and the party has explained it earlier. He said the party is also ready to provide clarifications and defend itself if summoned by the EC.
“Once the EC inquires, we will tell them that he [Thaksin] does not dominate or influence us,” Chusak said.
He added that the legal system and the Constitution need to be overhauled to prevent serial petitioners from blocking the government’s work with unreasonable complaints.
Chusak said the existing law also allows the defendant to countersue the plaintiffs once they are clear of the allegations.
He said Pheu Thai will wait for the final decision of the EC and the Constitutional Court before it decides whether it will take legal action against the petitioners.