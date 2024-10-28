Survey lists Sirikanya best opposition MP and Prawit as worst

People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun topped the list of best performers on the opposition bench, while Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan came in last, a survey found.
The survey, carried out by North Bangkok University, covered 1,500 respondents nationwide. Opinions were gathered between October 11 and 12 on public confidence in the opposition’s work and performance.
The pollster compiled a list of 14 opposition MPs asking whose performance was the most outstanding. MPs from the People’s Party won the most votes and occupied the top five slots, namely:
People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, who is also the opposition leader, came in at No 9 with 4.8%.
Meanwhile, General Prawit, who is reportedly absent from most if not all House meetings, scraped the bottom at No 14. Prawit’s party was a coalition partner under then PM Srettha Thavisin but was kicked out by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for reportedly failing to participate in the PM’s election vote.
When asked to name the best opposition parties, the top five chosen were:
When asked to rate their confidence in the opposition, the respondents replied: