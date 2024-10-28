Survey lists Sirikanya best opposition MP and Prawit as worst

People’s Party MP Sirikanya Tansakun topped the list of best performers on the opposition bench, while Palang Pracharath Party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan came in last, a survey found.

The survey, carried out by North Bangkok University, covered 1,500 respondents nationwide. Opinions were gathered between October 11 and 12 on public confidence in the opposition’s work and performance.

The pollster compiled a list of 14 opposition MPs asking whose performance was the most outstanding. MPs from the People’s Party won the most votes and occupied the top five slots, namely: