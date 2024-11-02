Expert urges Thailand to be prepared for drastic policy swings in US

The election could usher in sweeping changes, including a potential "tax wall" policy that could impose tariffs on Chinese products as high as 60%.

Panitan Wattanayagorn, a renowned Thai scholar on foreign affairs and security, cautioned that while the election primarily centres on individual candidates and societal concerns about migration, the economic implications could be profound.

"If Trump wins, he is likely to advance the idea of imposing 'tariff walls' to promote domestic employment, including a 10% tariff on all imports and a steep increase on goods from China by 60%," Panitan noted.

He added that Harris has not ruled out a tax increase but has provided no specific figures, suggesting both parties may continue their trade exclusion policies towards China.

Panitan stressed the need for Thailand to proactively engage in trade negotiations to mitigate potential fallout.

"Thailand will definitely be affected by any changes, especially as the first country to sign a trade treaty with neighbouring nations. We must collaborate with the private sector to prepare for the ripples this election may cause," he stated.

Environmental policies are also expected to shift dramatically, with Democrats advocating reduced use of fossil fuel and stronger climate action than their Republican counterparts.