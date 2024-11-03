House panel to investigate Thaksin’s long stay in police hospital

A House committee chaired by an opposition MP resolved on Sunday to conduct an investigation into alleged privileged treatment provided to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra compared to other inmates.

The House committee on national security, border affairs, and national reforms, which is chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, decided to open an inquiry into Thaksin’s six-month-long treatment at the Police General Hospital on Thursday.

The House panel announced after its meeting that it would conduct an inquiry on a case study of alleged injustice related to the Corrections Department granting special privileges to Thaksin during his jail term.

The inquiry is titled “Study on how to reform the judicial process by focusing on the case study of the Corrections Department allowing Thaksin to stay in the Police Hospital, and law enforcement”.