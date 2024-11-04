Thailand cannot scrap MOU44 without Cambodia’s okay: Anutin

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also deputy PM, said on Monday that the controversial MOU44 between Thailand and Cambodia on overlapping claims areas could not be abolished without Cambodia’s consent.

Anutin was responding to calls by the Palang Pracharath Party and national activists for the government to abolish the MOU44 over fears that it would cause Thailand to lose territory to Cambodia, especially parts of Trat’s Ko Kut island.

MOU44 refers to the memorandum of understanding that was signed in Thai year BE 2544 or 2001.

Calls to abolish MOU44 became louder after the Pheu Thai-led coalition announced plans to go ahead with talks on jointly exploring and drilling for oil in the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand.