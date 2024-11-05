Justice minister backs NACC probe into alleged privileges for Thaksin

Tawee also complained that the NHRC reached a resolution without really conducting an investigation. He said ombudsmen had conducted an investigation into the case by interrogating witnesses and concluded that no wrongdoing occurred regarding Thaksin’s treatment in the police hospital. He said the NHRC did not summons any witnesses to testify.

Tawee also complained that all independent organisations should have come up with similar opinions on the case.

The justice minister added that although Thaksin was in the police hospital during his detention period, he was still under detention because the post-coup government had amended the law to allow inmates to be detained outside prisons to reduce congestion in prisons.

Tawee added that he could affirm that during Thaksin’s detention at the police hospital, he had never left his room for even a single minute.

On Sunday, the House of Representatives committee on national security, border affairs, and national reforms, which is chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, decided to open an inquiry into Thaksin’s six-month-long treatment at the Police General Hospital, and the inquiry would begin on Thursday.

