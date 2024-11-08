Paetongtarn ‘committed’ to building stronger Mekong region

In her statement yesterday to the 8th GMS Summit in Kunming, China, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra proposed a “3Cs” approach to building a stronger and more prosperous Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) community.
The meeting at the Haigeng Convention Centre was attended by the prime ministers of China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, and the president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
According to government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, the premier told the meeting she was honoured to attend the gathering alongside GMS colleagues and partners, saying: “This Summit not only symbolises collective commitment to regional cooperation but also showcases resilience in the face of global challenges,” she said.
Paetongtarn called for harnessing innovation and technology to unlock new opportunities for growth and common prosperity while improving the lives of people across the subregion.
She reiterated Thailand’s commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous community by prioritising the core principles of the 3Cs approach, namely:
Connectivity: Accelerate progress to connect within the subregion and beyond to facilitate fast, smooth and seamless cross-border trade and transportation, for example, the Bangkok-Vientiane international train service and the third phase development of Laem Chabang Port.
Competitiveness: Drive digital transformation of Thailand’s economy and society to enhance competitiveness and foster an innovative environment, such as utilisation of national digital payment platforms including PromptPay and cross-border QR code payment.
Community: Synergise collaboration across all sectors and expand the social safety nets to cover all individuals, such as expanding health services under the 30-baht healthcare scheme.
The premier reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which has been integrated with the country’s national development plans. Paetongtarn also expressed her confidence that the meeting would strengthen collective efforts and create an enabling environment for regional development and integration.
“This continued cooperation will drive the GMS towards a more integrated, prosperous and sustainable subregion that leaves no one behind,” she added.
Two outcome documents – the Joint Summit Declaration for the 8th GMS Summit and the Greater Mekong Subregion Innovation Strategy for Development 2030 – were adopted during the summit.