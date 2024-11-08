Paetongtarn ‘committed’ to building stronger Mekong region

In her statement yesterday to the 8th GMS Summit in Kunming, China, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra proposed a “3Cs” approach to building a stronger and more prosperous Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) community.

The meeting at the Haigeng Convention Centre was attended by the prime ministers of China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, and the president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

According to government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, the premier told the meeting she was honoured to attend the gathering alongside GMS colleagues and partners, saying: “This Summit not only symbolises collective commitment to regional cooperation but also showcases resilience in the face of global challenges,” she said.

Paetongtarn called for harnessing innovation and technology to unlock new opportunities for growth and common prosperity while improving the lives of people across the subregion.