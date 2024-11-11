PM heads to Los Angeles and Lima for a week of meetings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra along with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and a Thai delegation left Bangkok yesterday (November 10) for Los Angeles where they will hold a series of meetings with diplomats and business leaders before heading to Lima, Peru to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Paetongtarn and her team landed in Los Angeles at 7.30pm local time last night. Today, she will preside over a meeting with ambassadors and consuls in the Americas and government agency representatives to outline her policies on economic and foreign affairs.