PM heads to Los Angeles and Lima for a week of meetings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra along with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and a Thai delegation left Bangkok yesterday (November 10) for Los Angeles where they will hold a series of meetings with diplomats and business leaders before heading to Lima, Peru to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Paetongtarn and her team landed in Los Angeles at 7.30pm local time last night. Today, she will preside over a meeting with ambassadors and consuls in the Americas and government agency representatives to outline her policies on economic and foreign affairs.
She will also meet with business leaders and the Thai community in Los Angeles at the Thai temple. The Thai community in the US, which numbers more than 400,000, is the largest overseas. The PM will also hold discussions with the US private sector to build networks, including a reception with the Motion Picture Association (MPA), featuring senior executives from major US film companies.
“The meeting with leading US filmmakers is expected to promote film production in various tourist destinations in Thailand, with revenue projected to exceed 4 billion baht this year. The Thai government is ready to support and streamline processes for filming in Thailand,” said government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap.
On Wednesday, Paetongtarn and her delegation will travel to Lima to participate in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which runs from November 14 to 16. They will also attend a series of related events including discussions with the US-APEC Business Coalition, informal talks with APEC leaders and special guests, and a luncheon dialogue (ABAC Dialogue with APEC Economic Leaders) in a Retreat format. She will also hold bilateral talks with leaders attending the summit, including Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, and global private sector representatives.
The Prime Minister’s mission in Lima will conclude on November 16. She then returns to Thailand, arriving on November 18 at 11.10am.