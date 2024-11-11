No ‘secret deal’ with Cambodia over disputed Gulf areas: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai categorically denied the existence of any secret deal between former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen on the overlapping claims areas in the Gulf of Thailand.

“There’s no such secret deal. How can persons with no official role conduct any deal?” Phumtham responded irritably when questioned by reporters on Monday.

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen are known to be close to each other, prompting observers to believe that the joint agreement will be successful now that the ruling coalition is led by Pheu Thai. Thaksin is considered the de facto leader of the ruling party.