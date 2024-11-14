Election agency still investigating case on Thaksin’s role in Pheu Thai

A fact-finding committee is still gathering information and evidence on the allegations against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Pheu Thai Party related to alleged domination by her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the top official of the Election Commission Office said on Thursday.

EC Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said the investigation panel was still in the process of gathering evidence and there was no time frame for the conclusion of the probe.

Sawaeng, who is the ex-officio political party registrar, said the panel had so far not sought extension of the investigation period from him.

He said the panel would allow the accusers and the accused ample time to present their information and arguments.