Election agency still investigating case on Thaksin’s role in Pheu Thai

A fact-finding committee is still gathering information and evidence on the allegations against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her Pheu Thai Party related to alleged domination by her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the top official of the Election Commission Office said on Thursday.
EC Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said the investigation panel was still in the process of gathering evidence and there was no time frame for the conclusion of the probe.
Sawaeng, who is the ex-officio political party registrar, said the panel had so far not sought extension of the investigation period from him.
He said the panel would allow the accusers and the accused ample time to present their information and arguments.
On October 31, EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong said the EC had merged four complaints against Pheu Thai and its coalition partners into one case and had started investigating, adding the probe would take about 30 days.
Four persons have filed complaints with the EC Office, alleging that the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its six coalition partners had allowed former PM Thaksin to dominate their policies and affairs in violation of the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.
The four complainants include Warong Dechgivigrom, chair of the Thai Phakdee Party, and two serial petitioners – Ruangkrai Leekitwattana and Nopparut Worachitwutthikul. The fourth complainant is anonymous.
The petitioners claim that Pheu Thai and its partners had allowed Thaksin to dominate the formation of the coalition, as negotiations took place in Thaksin’s home, after Srettha Thavisin was removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court in August.
On Thursday, Sawaeng said the EC had not yet dismissed a complaint by Ruangkrai against Paetongtarn in which he accused the prime minister of violating political ethics by flashing a mini heart sign while being dressed in white uniform for group photos of her Cabinet members.
“I need more time to look into this complaint because there are many complaints pending,” Sawaeng said.
Ruangkrai filed the complaint on September 10, alleging Paetongtarn of damaging public faith in the prime minister by behaving improperly although she was in the official uniform.