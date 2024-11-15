Pheu Thai, Thaksin face crucial test in Udon Thani election    

All eyes are on Udon Thani as the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra gear up for a crucial challenge from the opposition People’s Party.
Voters will elect a new provincial administration organisation (PAO) chief on November 24, with the election seen as a key test of the Shinawatra-led government’s popularity.
Thaksin visited the Northeast province this week to campaign for the party’s candidate, Sarawut Phetpanomporn, despite an ongoing probe into his alleged influence on the ruling party’s policies. The ex-PM even urged people to “vote for Thaksin”, adding he would be embarrassed if Pheu Thai didn’t win the election by a landslide.
However, speculation is growing that Thaksin and Pheu Thai may be losing their grip on a province once considered to be a party stronghold.
Observers noted that while Thaksin’s rallies drew around 50,000 supporters this week, his sister Yingluck attracted far larger crowds in Udon Thani during her 2011 general election campaign.
Votes for Pheu Thai in Udon Thani also dropped sharply from 560,107 in the 2011 election to 334,259 in 2019, signalling a decline in popularity for the red shirt camp.
Meanwhile, the People’s Party – under its former incarnations as Future Forward and Move Forward – doubled its vote in Udon Thani, from 148,850 at the 2019 election to 295,097 in 2023.
The trend shows Udon Thani locals are increasingly leaning towards the Orange camp.
With only nine days left before the PAO election, the People’s Party is looking to take advantage as its opponent’s grip on the province loosens.
Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Progressive Movement and former chief of Move Forward, is expected to fly back from the US to campaign for People’s Party candidate Kanitsorn Kurirang this weekend.
Pheu Thai’s Sarawut is still favourite to win the PAO seat a week on Sunday, but Kanitsorn is thought to be gaining ground fast. A surge in votes for Kanitsorn next week will be viewed as paving the way for the People’s Party to gain more MPs in Udon Thani at the next general election.