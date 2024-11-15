Pheu Thai, Thaksin face crucial test in Udon Thani election    

All eyes are on Udon Thani as the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra gear up for a crucial challenge from the opposition People’s Party.

Voters will elect a new provincial administration organisation (PAO) chief on November 24, with the election seen as a key test of the Shinawatra-led government’s popularity.

Thaksin visited the Northeast province this week to campaign for the party’s candidate, Sarawut Phetpanomporn, despite an ongoing probe into his alleged influence on the ruling party’s policies. The ex-PM even urged people to “vote for Thaksin”, adding he would be embarrassed if Pheu Thai didn’t win the election by a landslide.

However, speculation is growing that Thaksin and Pheu Thai may be losing their grip on a province once considered to be a party stronghold.

Observers noted that while Thaksin’s rallies drew around 50,000 supporters this week, his sister Yingluck attracted far larger crowds in Udon Thani during her 2011 general election campaign.