House panel urges Thaksin to defend his ‘detention’ in hospital suite

A House panel has called on former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra explain why he received so-called privileges to stay in the Police General Hospital for six months instead of being detained in jail.

Rangsiman Rome, deputy leader of the People’s Party, said on Thursday that Thaksin should defend himself in front of the House committee on national security, border affairs, national strategies and reforms on Friday.

The opposition MP, who also chairs the panel, said he was not sure if Thaksin will respond to the summons. However, he said, if the former PM believes he has done nothing wrong, he should testify to the House panel and put public suspicion to rest.