Lawyer Arnon gets another 2 years, 8 months over Harry Potter rally

Political activist and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa was slapped with another two years and eight months in prison on Thursday over the Harry Potter-themed protest he had held on August 3, 2020.
This latest sentence delivered behind closed doors brings his total imprisonment term to 18 years, 10 months and 20 days.
He has been sentenced for violating Article 112 of the Penal Code or the lese majeste law, Article 116 or the sedition law among others. This is the sixth conviction he has received in relation to the 14 cases he is facing.
According to the public prosecutor, Arnon as leader of the Ratsadon group had posted a Facebook message calling on some 100 anti-government protesters to gather at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to participate in a protest titled “Harry Potter VS You Know Who or He Who Must Not Be Named”.
Soon after the protest, a senior government official filed a police complaint accusing him of slandering the monarchy. Arnon had in his speech slammed the Prayut Chan-o-cha-led government for issuing a new legislation that allowed the King to manage the Crown property more freely.
Criticising the monarchy is usually punished by the lese majeste law, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.
After hearing the verdict on this case on Thursday, Arnon thanked some 60 supporters, including lawyers, who had shown up to support him. He was then escorted away by the Corrections Department officials.