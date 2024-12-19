Lawyer Arnon gets another 2 years, 8 months over Harry Potter rally

Political activist and human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa was slapped with another two years and eight months in prison on Thursday over the Harry Potter-themed protest he had held on August 3, 2020.

This latest sentence delivered behind closed doors brings his total imprisonment term to 18 years, 10 months and 20 days.

He has been sentenced for violating Article 112 of the Penal Code or the lese majeste law, Article 116 or the sedition law among others. This is the sixth conviction he has received in relation to the 14 cases he is facing.