SRT reaffirms its claim to Khao Kradong land to preserve public property

Regarding the question of why the SRT did not submit the map showing the land boundary, which was the same set of documents submitted to the Supreme Court and clearly indicating the land boundary and ownership of the SRT, to the Land Department's investigation committee, the SRT clarified that it had submitted all documents showing the acquisition of railway land, including the related documents, to the investigation committee. "These are the same documents that were also submitted to the judiciary," the statement said.

The issue of overlapping land title deeds lies with the agencies that issue them, namely the Department of Lands and the Buri Ram Provincial Land Office, which are under the Ministry of Interior’s supervision. When it is determined that title deeds were issued incorrectly or unlawfully, it is the responsibility of the Ministry and the Department of Lands to rectify the situation and take the necessary legal steps to revoke all improper land title deeds.

The SRT affirms that it holds legal ownership of the land at the Khao Kradong intersection, which is public land. The SRT will take all actions within the legal framework to ensure that this land is returned to the SRT to be preserved as public property for the benefit of all citizens.

The resolution of the Khao Kradong land issue should not be difficult if the Department of Lands collaborates with the SRT to follow the law and the rulings of the Supreme Court and the Central Administrative Court.

"It is highly inappropriate for any party to politicize the Khao Kradong land issue for political gain, as this will only complicate the resolution of the matter," the statement concluded.