PP unveils New Year resolutions

The People’s Party promised to work harder and to strive to make inroads in provincial administrative organisation elections in its nine New Year resolutions.

On its website, the PP announced its New Year resolutions as:

Working harder:

- The PP would work harder and would step up efforts to check national issues straightforwardly and would heed suggestions to improve its work.

- Winning local elections: The PP would devote itself to try to win provincial administrative organisations’ presidential elections to prove to the public that local politics can improve their well-being.

To propose a new education bill to reform education.