Chuan slams govt over Thaksin’s lenient treament

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) later called on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate whether Thaksin received preferential treatment compared to other inmates. On December 16, the NACC resolved to investigate the 12 government officials for allegedly allowing Thaksin to remain in hospital instead of serving time in prison.

Chuan criticised the government, saying that it had the mandate to enforce the law and should have upheld the rule of law without exception.

“Why has it allowed the person who caused damage to the public to escape penalties?” he asked.

Thought the Democrat Party is a coalition partner, Chuan was among the few Democrats who were against the party joining the Pheu Thai-led coalition.

He emphasised that the government had the duty to uphold the rule of law, regardless of who is prime minister. This was in response to a reporter’s question about whether the government could be expected to act against Thaksin, given that his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is now the prime minister.

Chuan responded saying he believes the public recognises the violation of the rule of law in Thaksin’s case. He added that he was awaiting the NACC’s decision to see whether it would take steps to uphold the rule of law in the matter.

He further stated that mainstream Democrats would continue to raise issues they previously used to criticise the Pheu Thai government, such as land grabbing inside the Khao Kradong Forest Park in Buri Ram and the use of temple land for the Alpine Golf Course in Pathum Thani.

On the contentious memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Thailand and Cambodia regarding overlapping claims in the Gulf of Thailand, Chuan revealed that former premier Abhisit Vejjajiva had told him that Foreign Ministry officials were against the MoU. However, he said, the foreign minister at the time was compelled to sign the MoU in 2001 to appease Thaksin, who was then prime minister.