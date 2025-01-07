One brand shines brightest in Thai PM’s dazzling watch collection

Though she did not specify their models and individual values in her disclosure to the NACC, the price of her Patek Philippe World Time 7130R is listed online at around 1.39 million baht.

Second to Patek Philippe in Paetongtarn’s affections are watches made by Rolex and Audemars Piguet. She owns 14 of each. Her collection of wrist bling also features Bvlgari (5), Richard Mille (3), FP Journe (2), Cartier (2), Van Cleef & Arples (2), Piaget (1), Hublot (1), and unidentified two watches of brands that were not identified (2).

People can check the assets statements of the prime minister and her 16 Cabinet ministers at the NACC. However, for safety reasons, no photos or photocopying of the assets disclosures are permitted.