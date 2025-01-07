One brand shines brightest in Thai PM’s dazzling watch collection

Patek Philippe is Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s favourite luxury watch brand, according to her assets disclosure to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
Paetongtarn declared ownership of 75 premium timepieces worth a total 162 million baht when she assumed her role as premier on September 6 last year. Twenty-nine of them are Patek Philippe watches.
Though she did not specify their models and individual values in her disclosure to the NACC, the price of her Patek Philippe World Time 7130R is listed online at around 1.39 million baht.
Second to Patek Philippe in Paetongtarn’s affections are watches made by Rolex and Audemars Piguet. She owns 14 of each. Her collection of wrist bling also features Bvlgari (5), Richard Mille (3), FP Journe (2), Cartier (2), Van Cleef & Arples (2), Piaget (1), Hublot (1), and unidentified two watches of brands that were not identified (2).
People can check the assets statements of the prime minister and her 16 Cabinet ministers at the NACC. However, for safety reasons, no photos or photocopying of the assets disclosures are permitted.
Patek Philippe is a Swiss luxury watchmaker and clock manufacturer based in Geneva and the Vallée de Joux. Established in 1839, the firm is named after its two founders, Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe. It is one of the oldest watch manufacturers in the world, with an uninterrupted watchmaking history since its founding. The company boasts over 400 retail emporiums around the world and over a dozen distribution centres across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania.