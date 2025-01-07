PM denies Thaksin's influence over government

Despite her father's repeated remarks about the current government, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reiterated that her administration is not being influenced by anyone.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is having no influence over her government.

This accusation has been emphasised recently after Thaksin, seen as the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, publicly revealed policies of the current government before they were officially announced.

The former PM was also accused of overshadowing his daughter, with claims of similarities between his ideas and the government’s policies.

Paetongtarn explained that Thaksin knew about certain matters because "we are in the same family" and it is normal for them to have conversations on such issues.

"I am his daughter, not his rival. I grew up in a family where he is leader. If we can apply what he says, it is a good thing. I see everything as a useful source of information," she said.