PM Paetongtarn off on extensive tours to boost nationwide standing

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is reinforcing her commitment to being the “prime minister of all provinces” by launching strategic visits across the country this year.

The tour kicked off on Thursday with a visit to Phuket, where she chaired the launch of the Thailand International Boat Show 2025 at the Phuket Yacht Haven. During her time in Phuket, she also inspected flood-prevention measures at the Bang Nieu Dam Reservoir and discussed initiatives to enhance the province's status as a top tourist destination.

On Sunday, the premier is set to visit Nakhon Phanom province in the Northeast, where she will campaign for Pheu Thai candidate Anuchit Hongsadee in the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) election. Paetongtarn’s father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is scheduled to take the campaign forward next Saturday (January 18).



