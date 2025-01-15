Parliament security questioned after tin can falls from ceiling

Security measures in Parliament were called into question on Wednesday, a day after an empty tin can of pasteurised milk fell from the ceiling, nearly hitting a group of MPs during a joint sitting.
During a House meeting on Wednesday, Deputy House Speaker Paradorn Prissanananthakul informed members that he had instructed parliamentary officials to review security camera footage from the meeting hall. The footage confirmed that the tin can had fallen through the ceiling, landing behind the seating rows of Pheu Thai Party MPs.
The incident occurred during a joint session of MPs and senators. Initially, some Pheu Thai MPs speculated that someone, possibly an opposition member or senator, might have thrown the can.
Before the House moved on to its agenda on Wednesday, Pheu Thai MP Wirat Pimpanit from Kalasin proposed an investigation into the incident.
Paradorn responded by explaining that the footage confirmed the can had fallen from the ceiling.
“Fortunately, it wasn’t a bomb,” Paradorn remarked. He suggested that the can had likely been left behind by construction workers who built the Parliament building, as it had an expiry date of 2020, indicating it had been there for approximately five years.
He further noted that the can might have fallen through a small opening left by maintenance workers who had inspected and repaired the ceiling during the parliamentary recess.
Wirat then urged Parliament to conduct safety checks on the ceiling. “What if a piece of wood were to fall on MPs?” he asked.
Cholnan Srikaew, a Pheu Thai MP from Nan, criticised Paradorn’s remark about the bomb, stating that it startled him.
“This place should have better security. What would have happened if it had been a bomb?” Cholnan asked. “Don’t assume it couldn’t happen. People have become more unpredictable these days. Security measures must be reconsidered.”
Cholnan proposed enhanced security measures to scan for bombs or hazardous items that could be smuggled into Parliament by MPs or senators.
“Imagine if someone with malicious intent brought something inside, and someone pressed a button to detonate a bomb,” Cholnan said.
Paradorn clarified that his remark was not a joke but a serious expression of concern about the need for improved security measures.
He added that security improvements would be included in the budgets for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.