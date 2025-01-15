Parliament security questioned after tin can falls from ceiling

Security measures in Parliament were called into question on Wednesday, a day after an empty tin can of pasteurised milk fell from the ceiling, nearly hitting a group of MPs during a joint sitting.

During a House meeting on Wednesday, Deputy House Speaker Paradorn Prissanananthakul informed members that he had instructed parliamentary officials to review security camera footage from the meeting hall. The footage confirmed that the tin can had fallen through the ceiling, landing behind the seating rows of Pheu Thai Party MPs.

The incident occurred during a joint session of MPs and senators. Initially, some Pheu Thai MPs speculated that someone, possibly an opposition member or senator, might have thrown the can.