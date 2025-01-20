Jurin proposes public referendum on casino bill

Democrat Party MP Jurin Laksanawisit on Monday urged the government to hold a public referendum on the controversial plan to legalise casinos, arguing that the 3-billion-baht cost of the referendum would be justified compared to the potential damage to the country.

Jurin, a former Democrat leader, said a referendum would provide a decisive resolution to the ongoing disputes between supporters and opponents of legalising casinos in Thailand.

On 13 January, the Cabinet approved the Entertainment Complex Business Bill, which would permit the construction of entertainment complexes with casinos as the main attraction.