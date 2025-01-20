Thaksin\'s dramatic campaign moment in Maha Sarakham

Reports confirmed that the object was a plastic bag containing garbage.

Thaksin addressed the incident, saying, “It’s okay. We must forgive one another as fellow Thais. Sometimes people are under pressure. It’s not a problem. Stay calm, everyone. People may face financial issues, family problems, or even mental health struggles. It’s normal. As Thais, we must forgive and support each other. It’s all right.”

His comments were met with applause from the audience.

He also remarked that he had survived four assassination attempts and remained unfazed, stating, “When the time comes, it comes. If it’s not my time, it won’t happen.”

Thaksin then resumed his campaign speech as if nothing had happened.

After leaving the stage, reporters attempted to ask Thaksin if the incident had startled him, but he did not respond. Instead, he greeted the crowd and quickly departed in his car.