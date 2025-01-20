Thaksin\'s dramatic campaign moment in Maha Sarakham

At the Pheu Thai Party Coordination Center in Phayakkhaphum Phisai District, Maha Sarakham Province, today (January 20, 2025), former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra delivered a speech at the third and final rally of the day in support of a Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) Chief candidate at approximately 2.30pm.
During the speech, a woman wearing a red shirt suddenly threw an object onto the stage. The object flew over Thaksin and his team, landing behind them. Security personnel and attendees quickly intervened, de-escalating the situation and escorting the woman away.
Reports confirmed that the object was a plastic bag containing garbage.
Thaksin addressed the incident, saying, “It’s okay. We must forgive one another as fellow Thais. Sometimes people are under pressure. It’s not a problem. Stay calm, everyone. People may face financial issues, family problems, or even mental health struggles. It’s normal. As Thais, we must forgive and support each other. It’s all right.”
His comments were met with applause from the audience.
He also remarked that he had survived four assassination attempts and remained unfazed, stating, “When the time comes, it comes. If it’s not my time, it won’t happen.”
Thaksin then resumed his campaign speech as if nothing had happened.
After leaving the stage, reporters attempted to ask Thaksin if the incident had startled him, but he did not respond. Instead, he greeted the crowd and quickly departed in his car.
Following the incident, Thaksin’s security team intervened, and the police escorted the woman responsible into custody, stating they would take her home.
The woman, who identified herself as "Auan" from Wapi Pathum District, later spoke to reporters. She explained that her family had fallen apart in 2009, attributing her struggles to her affiliation with the Red Shirt movement. She claimed that individuals who disliked the Red Shirts refused to buy her goods, leading to financial difficulties.
When asked why she threw the object onto the stage, she said, “I was very angry. I didn’t mean to do it, but listening to the speech brought back memories, and it didn’t feel right. He rarely visits our area, so I had to make a statement.”
Police attempted to console her, noting that many years had passed since those events. However, Auan responded, “Years have passed, but nothing has improved. I came here today and didn’t even get the promised 200 baht. They said there were too many attendees.”