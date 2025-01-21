Charter court dismisses complaint against House speaker

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected a complaint alleging that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha had breached the charter by nominating the prime minister for royal endorsement.

The complaint, filed by former district chief Kitti Saengpradit, accused Wan Noor of violating his constitutional rights by not cross-checking the qualifications of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra before seeking royal approval of her appointment.

Kitti alleged that Wan Noor had violated the Constitution’s Articles 159 and 160, which require Cabinet members to meet certain qualifications before they can be appointed.