Thailand and Malaysia agree to cooperate over Trump’s policies

Meanwhile, Phumtham told the press after presiding over the Thailand-Malaysia GBC meeting at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel in Bang Rak district that the meeting covered bilateral cooperation in many issues, especially on challenges facing ASEAN due to Trump’s policies.

Regarding the impact of Trump cutting off medical treatment assistance to immigrants on the Thai-Myanmar border, he confirmed that discussions on humanitarian assistance should be held.

He affirmed that Thailand and Malaysia still wanted to promote peace in ASEAN, saying all parties in the region had good relationships. The principle of peace and patience should be used to tackle conflicts, he said.

Phumtham added that the Thai and Malaysian defence ministries had discussed several collaborations, such as impact on students due to Malaysia’s border closure.

He lauded Malaysia for its ASEAN chairmanship this year, saying that Thailand is ready to support Malaysia in dealing with regional issues. He also thanked Malaysia for its support in promoting peace in Thai southernmost provinces.

Issues in Thai southernmost provinces is an important topic that two countries should discuss in order to restore peace, he added.