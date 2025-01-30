Phumtham promises to adhere to human rights in handling detained Uyghurs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reiterated on Thursday that the Thai government would adhere to human rights and international law when dealing with 48 Uyghur refugees who have been detained since 2013.

Phumtham noted that in the past ten years, Thailand has not deported a single Uyghur back to China.

However, Phumtham said that since the 48 Uyghurs had entered the kingdom unlawfully, Thailand also had to deal with them according to Thai law.

On 17 January, Human Rights Watch issued a statement urging Thailand not to deport the 48 Uyghur men to China.