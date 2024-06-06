Broadcast details of Euro matches to be known on Friday: major sponsor

Komol Jungrungreangkit, the chairman of Summit Footwear and one of five firms pooling money to buy the broadcast rights, also disputed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s claims that government-run NBT and 9MCOT would be the main channels for broadcasting the matches of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition.

Earlier in the day, Srettha chaired a ceremony at Government House to announce that the country had five major sponsors for broadcasting the football matches.

The five sponsors are Summit Footwear Co Ltd, PTT Plc, Thai Beverage Plc, Airports of Thailand Plc, and Bangkok Airways.

After the ceremony, Srettha boasted to reporters that Thailand would broadcast every match of Euro 2024 and the government did not have to pay a single baht for the broadcast rights.