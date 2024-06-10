Khmer Boxing Federation bans Canadian fighter for Muay Thai discrimination

Chhay was elected by the federation’s executive committee on March 29, replacing former president Tem Moeun.

Chhay said the decision was in response to a social media post by the champion of the Myanmar style of boxing, who wrote, “I need $1 million if you want me to fight again. I will knock out Muay Thai fighters because I think Muay Thai copied Khmer martial arts. I want to fight once more, but only against Muay Thai fighters.”

The federation president told local media during a June 9 interview that he had read and watched Leduc's statements and did not support them. He regarded Leduc’s demand for large sums of money to fight in Cambodia as a selfish act for personal gain rather than for the promotion of Khmer boxing.

Regarding Leduc’s desire to fight and defeat only Muay Thai fighters, Chhay said, “Dave Leduc talks about the issues between Khmer martial arts and Muay Thai. As a federation, we do not want to create divisions or provoke racial discrimination because such actions lead to antagonism. We are a peaceful country and do not need actions that provoke hatred and lead to conflict.”