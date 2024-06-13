Tawanchai-Nattawut trilogy a possibility 

Thai superstar Tawanchai successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against No.3 ranked Nattawut in the ONE 167 main event on Saturday, June 8. There, the 25-year-old edged out his compatriot by majority decision after a pulsating five-round battle.

Like the first meeting between the pair – an action-packed unanimous decision victory for Tawanchai under kickboxing rules in 2023 – the result has divided opinions.

Many in the crowd at Bangkok’s Impact Arena felt that Nattawut should’ve been crowned the new featherweight Muay Thai king.

As the dust settled on another highly competitive fight between Tawanchai and Nattawut, Sityodtong also sided with the challenger.