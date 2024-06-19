Germany eyes Euro 2024 knockout spot in Group A clash against Hungary

Here’s what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Victory for Germany would all but guarantee a spot in the knockout stage and it would definitely advance if Switzerland also beats Scotland in the other group match.

— Another defeat would not end Hungary’s chances as it could still claim one of the four best third-place spots up for grabs.

— Germany is winless in its last three meetings against Hungary and was beaten 1-0 in the last game between the two teams, in September 2022.

— Germany had to come from behind twice when the teams met on the group stage at the last European Championship. That was the team’s first competitive meeting since the 1954 World Cup final, in which West Germany won 3-2.

— There were off-the-field arguments and protests against the Hungarian government’s anti-LGBTQ law during the Euro 2020 match between the two teams in Munich.