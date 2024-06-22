Poland stun defending champions Turkey in Bangkok to reach semis

The Turks seized early advantage by winning the first set 25-20. However, Poland responded with resilience, winning the next two sets 25-22 and 25-20.

Turkey regained momentum in the fourth set through a stellar performance from Mellisa Vargas, which helped her team win the fourth set 25-19, setting the stage for a decisive fifth set. Despite Turkey's valiant efforts, Poland's defensive blocks proved insurmountable. Poland edged Turkey out 15-11 in the final set, sealing a 3-2 victory with set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, and 15-11.