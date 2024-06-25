Thailand’s Olympic jerseys made from recycled plastic bottles

The jerseys worn by Thailand’s national team will be made from recycled plastic bottles to match the sustainability motto at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the manufacturer said.
The manufacturer, Grand Sport Group Co Ltd, said the jerseys were made with fabric spun from plastic bottles keeping in mind the organiser’s bid to protect the environment during the games.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, though events will also be held in 16 French cities and a subsite in Tahiti.
Grand Sport said the jerseys were made under the “Be Our Spirit” theme with patterns inspired by the techniques used by the Ban Chiang community in Udon Thani’s Nong Han district.
It said the design aims to promote Ban Chiang, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its cultural and historical significance in 1992.