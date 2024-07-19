Thai athletes will wear blue jacket at Olympics, committee confirms

The committee said the pattern was inspired by the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site after coming under fire from netizens on Thursday over the design of the athletes’ formal uniform. Many people complained that it was far inferior compared to the Olympic uniforms designed by other countries.

Secretary-general Wit Thephasadin na Ayutthaya said the committee would accept all comments as Thai people have the right to express their opinions politely.

He explained that fashion brands had been appointed to propose designs for the athletes’ kits, including sportswear, jacket, formal uniform, shoes and bags.

He confirmed that the uniform design aims to promote Thai soft power via clothes and textiles, adding that the committee was responsible for selecting uniforms that would be used during the event.