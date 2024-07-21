Muay thai trainers must have certificate from Labour Ministry

Muay thai trainers must pass a standard qualification test of the Labour Ministry and must carry a certificate of their qualifications, the ministry spokesman said on Sunday.
Phumphat Muanchan said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has assigned the Skill Development Department to set standards for muay thai teachers after the traditional martial art of Thailand has become a soft power that generates huge revenue for the country.
Phumphat said the department has set two standard levels. In the first level, the teacher must have basic knowledge of muay thai, and in the second level, which is applied to owners of muay thai training centres, the certified trainers must also have management skills for muay thai training.
Although Phumphat said muay thai teachers are required to pass at least the first level of the skill test, he did not elaborate on penalties if trainers are found to have no certificate.
He said those who get the first-level certificate must pass academic exams, which constitute 20% of tests and must pass the ability to use fist, feet, knees and elbows as weapons and must know how to perform pre-boxing dance. The latter part of the test constitutes 80% of the score.
He said that so far 18 training centres have been certified to conduct the qualification test on muay thai teachers. Those who want the certificate can also contact skill development centres of the department in 77 provinces.
The fee for receiving the test to get the Level 1 certificate is 1,600 baht.
The spokesman indicated the testing and certificate issuance for muay thai teachers are now on a voluntary basis.
“The ministry will invite as many muay thai teachers and officers of muay thai training centres to undergo tests for certificates as possible,” Phumphat said.
Currently, there are 5,000 muay thai training centres in Thailand, 4,000 centres in Europe and 1,700 schools in the United States, the spokesman added.
The muay thai industry is worth US$1.25 billion worldwide and about 100 billion baht in Thailand.