Muay thai trainers must have certificate from Labour Ministry

Muay thai trainers must pass a standard qualification test of the Labour Ministry and must carry a certificate of their qualifications, the ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

Phumphat Muanchan said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has assigned the Skill Development Department to set standards for muay thai teachers after the traditional martial art of Thailand has become a soft power that generates huge revenue for the country.

Phumphat said the department has set two standard levels. In the first level, the teacher must have basic knowledge of muay thai, and in the second level, which is applied to owners of muay thai training centres, the certified trainers must also have management skills for muay thai training.