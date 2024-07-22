Chanettee Wannasaen wins Dana Open in Toledo by a single stroke

Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen clinched her second LPGA Tour victory at the Dana Open in Toledo on Sunday, edging out fellow sophomore Haeran Ryu by a single stroke.

Chanettee's final round 67, her fourth consecutive round in the 60s, saw her finish 20-under par with a total of 264. The Chiang Mai native secured her win just two weeks before defending her title at the Portland Classic.

"Last year I won in Portland but could never have imagined winning because I missed the cut in nine events and then won after Monday qualifying,” Chanettee reflected. “But this year, I'm looking for my second trophy. The feeling is very different. In Portland, I felt free; now I'm aiming for my third trophy. I think it’s coming.”