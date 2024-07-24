Olympic body threatens to bar Thailand from hosting competition

Thailand’s status as a hub for international sports competitions is at risk after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) threatened to remove the kingdom’s right to host the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in November.

OCA vice president Chaiyapak Siriwat issued the warning on Tuesday at a meeting with the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) in Bangkok, saying the Games had already been postponed four times.

With less than four months before they are due to be held from November 21-30, the Thai government had still not confirmed the competition would go ahead, he said. Meanwhile no progress had been made on booking hotels or competition venues.